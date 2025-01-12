Bobby Berk Sells Modern Hollywood Hills Home for $2.5 Million

Bobby Berk’s former pad in the Hollywood Hills has strutted off the market in style, fetching the full asking price ... TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the former Netflix star sold his 4-bedroom, 2,924-square-foot abode on Friday for the full asking price of $2.5 million. It's a nice profit seeing he originally purchased the home in in 2019 for $1,375,000.

The "Queer Eye" interior design expert redid the modern home from top to bottom all by himself ... of course! The primary suite features a spa-like bath and a huge walk-in closet. The gourmet kitchen includes high end appliances, marble counters and chic brass cabinets.

In the living area, floor-to-ceiling windows flood the area with natural light and views of the Hollywood Hills. There are also 3 custom fireplaces throughout the home. The outdoor area is perfect for entertaining guests ... with panoramic city views and a countertop grill.

We broke the story ... Bobby decided to sell the home after living in it for 5 years.