Diddy's L.A.-Area Mansion Gets $30M Offer From Buyer of Ye's Malibu House

Diddy's got an offer on the table for his L.A.-area mansion ... with a major realtor and his company offering $30 million for the pad -- a fraction of the asking price.

Bo Belmont and his company, Belwood Investments, announced they've put in an offer for the property, which Diddy bought back in 2014 for just a hair under $40 million.

Belmont says he wants to remove the stigma from the 17K-square-foot home ... and focus people's attention on how beautiful the actual property is.

Worth noting ... it's not clear exactly how serious this offer is -- 'cause Diddy listed the home in September for around $62 million. This $30 million opening salvo is well below what he wants for the house.

That said, Diddy's house hasn't attracted much attention from potential buyers ... with real estate sources telling us prospective buyers think the house is overpriced and has an "ick factor."

Belwood Investments is used to making big purchases of celebrity homes for pennies on the dollar. The same company bought the beachfront Malibu property Kanye West gutted ... for $21 million in September, though Ye originally paid just over $57 million in 2021.

Obviously, real estate probably isn't at the forefront of Diddy's mind. He's still doing time in MDC Brooklyn while awaiting his trial on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Just yesterday his team scored a legal victory ... with a judge commanding prosecutors to destroy notes confiscated in a jail cell raid earlier this month.