Tim Wakefield's Florida Mansion Sells For $3.8 Mil One Year After Death

The Florida mansion that Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield used to call home has just sold, TMZ Sports has learned.

Our real estate sources say the Indian Harbour Beach estate -- which was first put up for sale some 13 months after Wakefield tragically died from cancer -- netted $3.8 million on Wednesday ... well over the initial asking price of $3.3 mil.

The waterfront palace is stunning ... it features four bedrooms, five bathrooms and 6,242 square feet of living area -- and it comes with all kinds of bells and whistles.

There's a pool, a waterfall, an outdoor fireplace and a summer kitchen all in the backyard. Inside, there are vaulted sealings, a marble walk-in shower and a standalone Jacuzzi tub.

Tim, who died in October 2023, and his wife, Stacy, who passed away in February 2024, had lived in the residence until their deaths.

Wakefield gained fame in the early 2000s for the way he helped the Boston Red Sox win two World Series with his unique knuckleball style of pitching.

In his 19-year career, he logged a 200-180 record with a 4.41 ERA and 2,156 strikeouts.