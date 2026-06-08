Check Out All These Famous Friends for National Best Friends Day
National Best Friends Day Celebrate these Famous Friends!!!
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Hollywood's full of famous friendships ... like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper and so many others.
From co-stars who are friends both on and off-screen to A-listers who bonded while running in celeb circles, we feel like these star-studded friendships are worth celebrating ... especially today, on National Best Friends Day!
Check out the gallery to find out which famous friend group you'd love to join!