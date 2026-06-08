Guess The Sexy Bond Girl In A Crop Top

Time for another guess who ... can you guess which smokin' hot actress played this iconic Bond girl?

For those not in the know, a Bond girl is the sexy female character who appears in the James Bond films. She can either be the leading lady, romantic interest, or adversary.

This Bond girl is more than just an actress -- she was also a model and reality television personality ... with a license to make us drool.

Once married to Charlie Sheen ... she's also found herself in the middle of some big drama with Brandi Glanville on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."