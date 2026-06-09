Michelle Williams Says Destiny's Child Wasn't High In Viral Interview, They Were Tired

Play video content Video: Michelle Williams Sets the Record Straight on Destiny’s Child’s Viral Interview Moment Baby, This is Keke Palmer

Michelle Williams is finally setting the record straight on one of Destiny's Child's most infamous interviews ... insisting the group wasn't high -- they were just flat-out exhausted.

Michelle went on the "Baby, This is Keke Palmer" podcast and addressed the viral 2001 interview that's had fans convinced for years they were under the influence.

According to Michelle, there wasn't a single substance involved ... just a brutal case of jet lag.

Michelle explained the group was running on fumes when they sat down for the interview, leaving them tired, loopy, and a little delirious ... but definitely not stoned.

She also reflected on the realities of media training, saying it can only take you so far, especially when you're exhausted and dealing with questions or situations you don't love.

The interview Michelle's referencing has become legendary online over the years thanks to the trio's giggly energy and some memorable answers ... including a moment where Beyoncé declared she'd be a whale if she could be any animal.