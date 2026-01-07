Kelly Rowland & Method Man Starring in Office Relationship Rom-Com

Kelly Rowland and Method Man are positioning themselves to be trending topics this Valentine's Day season ... by starring in a new rom-com film that highlights inter-office romps!!!

On Wednesday, Prime rolled out the official trailer for "Relationship Goals" ... Kelly and the Meth's new project -- which also features Robin Thede, Annie Gonzalez and Dennis Haysbert -- directly based on Pastor Mike Todd's best-selling book of the same name.

People often date close to work, and Kelly and Meth star as former flames battling for the same job position ... and as you probably guessed it, there's plenty of 'Dilemmas' and "Break Ups 2 Make Ups" galore!!!