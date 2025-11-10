Omarion Upset With Mario for Calling His Singing 'Hit-or-Miss'

Omarion now has an icebox where his heart used to be for Mario ... after the "Let Me Love Singer" said Big O was just so-so with the singing!!!

Sway Calloway recently asked Omarion about Mario's comments, which were made on Cam Newton's "Funky Friday" podcast -- and left a funkier taste in Omarion's brain.

Mario wrote off Omarion's singing as "hit-or-miss," and Omarion vented on "Sway in the Morning," shutting down any future collaborations or appearances down the line!!!

Omarion and Mario developed a rivalry after they squared off against one another in a 2022 Verzuz ... and the lines look like they've been crossed to the point of no return now.

Mario doesn't seem pressed in the public, however ... he was recently a surprise guest at Brandy & Monica's Los Angeles tour date and brought the house down with vocals that were nothing but "hit."

