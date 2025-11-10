Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Omarion Upset With Mario for Calling His Singing 'Hit-or-Miss'

Omarion R&Beef With Mario ... After Singing's Labeled 'Hit-Or-Miss!!!'

By TMZ Staff
Published
Omarion now has an icebox where his heart used to be for Mario ... after the "Let Me Love Singer" said Big O was just so-so with the singing!!!

Sway Calloway recently asked Omarion about Mario's comments, which were made on Cam Newton's "Funky Friday" podcast -- and left a funkier taste in Omarion's brain.

Mario wrote off Omarion's singing as "hit-or-miss," and Omarion vented on "Sway in the Morning," shutting down any future collaborations or appearances down the line!!!

Omarion and Mario developed a rivalry after they squared off against one another in a 2022 Verzuz ... and the lines look like they've been crossed to the point of no return now.

Mario doesn't seem pressed in the public, however ... he was recently a surprise guest at Brandy & Monica's Los Angeles tour date and brought the house down with vocals that were nothing but "hit."

The last time we spoke to Omarion, he was stoked for the B2K reunion ... he just may need to sneak a solo diss song in there!!!

