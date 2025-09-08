Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Omarion Keeping His Dating Options, Instagram DMs Open

By TMZ Staff
Omarion is single and open to mingle -- if you come correct, ladies!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Big O out in NYC last week, on the heels of his new big record deal.

Omarion recently inked a partnership with Create Music Group -- setting the stage for a potential blockbuster solo album and his group B2K's comeback project all in one swoop ... but according to him, he still has room for love in his life!!!

The R&B star says he's open to meeting someone through Instagram DMs, but the conversation has to stimulate his mind before they even dive into some body talk!!!

He's even open to playful banter about his dance moves, but the one who understands his dancing joy just may be The One for him!!!

Expect him to bring new life into the music game when his album "O₂" gets released.

