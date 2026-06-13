Blue Bikini Bombshells Stun On The Sand, Hot Shots

Splish splash, these famous gals are rockin' all hues of blue just in time for summer, and you already know they're showin' off their curves ...

Sexy stars like Emily Sears and Demi Lovato brought some serious blue vibes to the 'gram, while Charly Jordan's strapless look made hearts go BAM!

Nicole Scherzinger and Bernice Burgos kept it cool with poses by the ocean ... and the swimming pool!