Gilgo Beach Killer Rex Heuermann Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

The Gilgo Beach serial killer, Rex Heuermann, will be spending the rest of his life behind bars.

The judge sentenced Heuermann to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday, calling him a "disgusting and despicable man," according to multiple reports.

The judge addressed Heuermann directly during sentencing, telling him straight up ... "You're a coward." According to People, he then ordered the killer be removed from court, saying ... "Get him out of here."

Heuermann confessed earlier this year to fatally strangling 8 women. The victims' families reportedly applauded and cheered as he was sentenced.

He was arrested in 2023 ... and the murders stretched over a 17-year period.