Josh Hart Vows To Have Sex With Wife After Knicks Parade

Josh Hart is clearly happy the Knicks' 10-week sex ban is over ... 'cause he had no problem telling the world he was busy after the New York Knicks' championship parade.

The hilarious nugget of info came after fans saw Hart and his wife, Shannon, enjoying their time together during Thursday's festivities -- at one point, she grinded on his crotch ... and in another, she put her hand up his booty.

Yea I’m in there tonight 😏🤪 https://t.co/sxRqexR8DZ @joshhart

Hart addressed the grinding clip directly ... and told his 730k X followers, "Yea I’m in there tonight 😏🤪."

The urge makes a ton of sense ... 'cause the team revealed after Game 5 that Knicks owner James Dolan requested the guys refrain from knockin' boots for 10 weeks -- until after the job was finished.

Mike Brown wearing a “10 weeks” shirt



WHO LET THE DOGS OUT pic.twitter.com/Kw4pBSwUaR @KnicksNation

Head coach Mike Brown even rocked a "10 weeks" shirt as a nod to the restriction ... so we're assuming he has made the most of his post-championship time as well.