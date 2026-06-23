Farrah Abraham Wears Animal Print Bikini For Pool Day

Farrah Abraham likes it animal style ... at least when it comes to the sexy bikini she picked out for a poolside photo shoot.

Check out Farrah's scorching snaps from a recent summer day in the Lone Star State ... hard to say what's hotter, the Texas sun or Farrah's bikini body.

Farah's not afraid to get wet ... getting in the water and flaunting all her curves.

If you can manage to have your eyes travel up to the reality star's face, you'll notice she's all smiles ... with her hair darker than the usual bright blonde she's usually got goin' on.

Farrah also blessed us with her hair pulled back in a gorgeous braid ... just so you don't miss out on any of her sun-kissed curves.