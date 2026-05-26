Farrah Abraham Wears Skimpy American Flag Bikini For Memorial Day

Farrah Abraham was flying the stars and stripes for Memorial Day ... and doing it in her signature fashion -- poolside in a tiny American flag bikini!

Check out these scorching snaps from Monday ... the former "Teen Mom" star looked fully locked into holiday mode while rocking a barely-there two-piece.

If there’s one thing Farrah’s gonna do, it’s commit to the bit -- she was serving confidence from every angle and making sure the camera caught all of it.

The patriotic energy isn’t stopping at swimwear ... as you know, Farrah still has plans to run for Austin city council this year ... after ending her bid for mayor when she realized that the mayoral election isn't until 2028.