Jenny Mollen Jokes That Son is a 'Predator' While Defending 'Toxic Guy' Post

Play video content Video: Jenny Mollen Quips That Son Is a ‘Predator’ Months After Viral Photo Backlash Not Skinny But Not Fat

Jenny Mollen is back with another attempt at humor ... joking her young son's not only her toxic boyfriend, but also a "predator."

The actress was on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast when she defended her controversial Facebook post from a couple weeks ago ... joking, "If you knew my son, he's really the predator, not me."

ICYMI, Jenny posted pics of her and her 12-year-old son Sid in positions that appear almost intimate -- she's on top of him, between his legs and holding the back of his head -- and she originally captioned the since-deleted post, "Your eldest son will be the most toxic guy you ever date."

But she tells host Amanda Hirsch she's not the one initiating, claiming ... "He's the one who's f***ing all over me. I've been trying to lock him out of the bathroom for the last 12 years."

Jenny says it's all harmless though ... her son just wants her undivided attention and she thinks people were triggered by the word "toxic" ... not realizing she was just joking.

She also believes the whole thing would've gone over differently if it happened before she and Jason Biggs announced their split.

After all, this isn't the first time she's posted something like that. In March 2025, she shared a similar shot of herself hugging her son on a bed, writing ... "Nothing to see here, just some mother son spring break enmeshment."