BET Awards Through The Years Celebrating Black Excellence In Entertainment ✨

The BET Awards have come a long way since debuting in 2001 -- turning into one of the biggest nights celebrating Black excellence in entertainment.

What started as a music-heavy show has expanded its reach ... now shining a spotlight on sports, film, and major cultural moments!

The 2026 BET Awards -- taking place this Sunday -- is expected to be a full-blown pop culture event where stars across industries come together to celebrate success, impact, and influence on a massive stage.

Stick around all weekend long -- we'll be dropping the stars’ show-stopping looks and arrivals!