BET Awards 2026 Hot Shots Guess Who!

The BET Awards are goin' down tonight, so before the stars take center stage, we've got this year's performers and nominees showin' lots of skin for the win!

From Cardi B to Megan Thee Stallion to Teyana Taylor, scroll through and see if you can name 'em! Angel Reese and Summer Walker will have your jaws on the floor!

And not to fret, we've got the gents too ... Usher, Drake, Steph Curry, and hella more hunks are puffin' their chests out, but can you score?!