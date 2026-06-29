Play video content Video: Kevin Spacey Says He Always Felt Attacked By Gay Community Club Random with Bill Maher

Kevin Spacey says he always felt like he was being attacked by the gay community rather than embraced ... and this was even before the scandal that destroyed his career.

Kevin was on "Club Random" when he told Bill Maher about how it felt to come out as gay and join a community that was apparently quite vicious to him.

The "American Beauty" star explains people in the gay community were already making jokes about him, "as if being famous and coming out was an easy thing."

Bill was under the impression Kevin was forced to reveal his sexuality as a result of the scandal, but, according to Kevin, this was not the case ... Kevin says he was ready to come out two years prior, and even then, he felt largely alienated by the community rather than embraced.

Kevin did, however, make the public disclosure about his sexuality back in 2017 when responding to the sexual misconduct allegations made by actor Anthony Rapp.

Play video content 7/26/23 Video: Kevin Spacey Not Guilty of Sexual Assault in UK Trial Sky News