Kevin Spacey Says He's Not a Sex Addict, But Rehab Center Wanted Him to Be One

Kevin Spacey says he's NOT a sex addict ... but he claims a rehab center in Arizona wanted him to be one, so they could trot him out as a celeb spokesperson.

The actor took the stand Tuesday in Santa Monica as part of a trial over the failed final season of "House of Cards" ... and he was asked about his time at The Meadows, a rehab facility in Arizona where he checked in following allegations of sexual harassment.

Kevin testified he was initially told by a medical professional at the rehab center that he did NOT qualify as a sex addict ... only to later find out that The Meadows diagnosed him as sexually compulsive.

Thing is ... Kevin says he disputes the findings and claims the founder of the rehab center later asked him to be a celebrity spokesperson for sex addiction.

Kevin testified, "It was very much obvious they wanted me to be a sex addict."