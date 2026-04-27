Lonely Island's Jorma Taccone Says Kevin Spacey Made Him Uncomfortable on 'SNL'

The Lonely Island member Jorma Taccone is looking back at his "Saturday Night Live" days ... and calling out the one guest host who made him seriously uncomfortable ... Kevin Spacey.

Taccone spilled it on the "Obsessed" podcast, saying there was one person he "wasn't super geeked on" -- before finally naming Spacey -- admitting he'd never said it out loud before.

Jorma didn't go into much detail, just saying the vibe around Kevin during his guest-hosting in 2006 made him uneasy.

As you know, Spacey's been tied to multiple sexual assault allegations over the years -- though he was cleared in a 2023 criminal trial in London and settled civil cases with three accusers that same year.

He also claimed last year he was essentially homeless, bouncing between hotels and Airbnbs due to the massive financial fallout.