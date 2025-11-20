Oscar-Winner Kevin Spacey Says He's Homeless

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey says he's currently homeless because of his bleak financial situation following his sexual assault scandals.

Spacey sat down for a wide-ranging interview with The Telegraph, and when the convo turned to his living situation, Kevin didn't pull any punches.

He said he had been living in Baltimore, Maryland, for the past 12 years, but recently had to move out of his house because he has almost no money coming in because of the "astronomical" cost of his scandals, admitting, "I literally have no home."

As you probably know, Spacey hit rock bottom in 2017 when he was accused by another actor, Anthony Rapp, of sexual assault while he was starring in the popular Netflix series "House of Cards." He was soon axed from the show and sued by Rapp for molestation, but was eventually found not liable by a jury at a civil trial.

Then came the criminal accusations out of London, where Spacey was charged with sexually assaulting multiple men ... he was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing at trial. Yet, the stigma of 7 years of bad press over sexual assault allegations against him still hangs over Spacey to this day.

Now, Spacey says, he's getting through life "in weird ways" and feels as if he's "back to where I first started, which is I just went where the work was."

Spacey says he's put all of his belongings in storage, and he hopes at some point to settle down again if his money situation improves.

In 2024, he tearfully told Piers Morgan that his Baltimore home was going on the auction block because he was millions of dollars in debt.