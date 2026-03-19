Kevin Spacey Settles With Men Who Accused Him of Sexual Assault in London

Kevin Spacey has reportedly reached a settlement with three men who filed civil sexual assault cases against him in London in 2023.

The Oscar winner avoided trial by coming to an undisclosed agreement with the three men, according to multiple reports, who accused Spacey of sexually assaulting them between 2000 and 2013, in Britain.

As you know ... Spacey has always denied any wrongdoing and a London court cleared him of nine sexual assault charges during a 2023 criminal trial. This followed a 2020 civil suit brought by former child actor Anthony Rapp which ended in Spacey being found not liable. But even with the courts deciding in Spacey's favor, his legal woes have taken their toll ...

Last year, he said he was homeless and was living in hotels and various Airbnbs due to the "astronomical" cost of the scandals.

Spacey has said he's put all of his belongings in storage, and he hopes at some point to settle down again if his money situation improves.