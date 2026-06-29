'Mormon Wives' Layla Taylor Comes Out as Bisexual

Play video content Video: 'Mormon Wives' Layla Taylor Announces She is Bisexual On Purpose with Jay Shetty

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Layla Taylor is ending Pride Month by sharing her truth ... revealing she's bisexual.

Layla went on the "On Purpose With Jay Shetty" podcast Monday and said she's dating a woman.

The reality star got more into detail with Jay ... talking about why she hadn't come out sooner.

Basically, she says she "didn't know if it was just a phase."

Layla was married to Clayton Wessel before their divorce ... and she shares two sons with him. In fact, she says her split with Clayton helped her make the decision to come out.

While Layla doesn't get into detail on the podcast about who the new woman she's dating is ... she does say that the entire cast of 'Mormon Wives' were not in the loop about her sexuality.