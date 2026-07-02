Beach Gear You Can Use All Summer Long

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If you're feeling red, white and beach ready for July 4th weekend, then you're gonna want to make sure you've got all the essentials packed for some fun in the sun.

Whether you're headed to the beach, taking the boat out on the lake or just tanning by the pool, make sure you have everything you need.

We've got you covered with the must-haves … from spacious coolers for all your snacks and drinks to a portable fan to keep you comfortable even on the hottest days.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Whether you're hitting the beach, taking the boat out for a spin or just hanging by the pool, the Simple Modern Large Getaway Bag is sure to come in handy this summer.

Lightweight and waterproof, it's got plenty of space for all of your essentials.

From sunscreen to swimsuits, beach towels and beyond, this bag will have you set all season long.

We know your hands are already full with your beach towels, umbrella, sunscreen and whatever you've got stuffed into your purse so the Maelstrom Cooler Backpack is here to make your life easier.

Go hands-free with this portable cooler that has a 35-can storage capacity. With adjustable, padded you'll never have to worry about making more than one trip from your car to the beach!

Keep it cool with the TOURIT Soft Sided Cooler Bag. With this innovative cooler, you can say goodbye to soggy sandwiches and mushy fruit. Thanks to a dual-compartment design, melted ice won't soak your food.

And its generous 32L capacity means you can bring along up to 48 cans or plenty of food and snacks.

Plus, it keeps everything chilled for up to 12 hours, lasting almost the entire day.

The Igloo Tag Along Too Cooler may be small but it's certainly mighty.

This vibrant cooler is a modern twist on a classic Igloo. Spacious yet compact, at 11-quarts it can hold up to 14 cans.

With lid locks at each side and an interior gasket seal, you won’t have to worry about spills and leaking.

And to top it off, it comes with a woven adjustable strap for hands-free crossbody carrying.

The JBL Go 4 is a must have for any upcoming beach adventures. Whether you're bringing the kids for a day in the sun or setting up a romantic picnic, this waterproof and dustproof portable bluetooth speaker can withstand it all.

Plus, it's ready for all day use and thanks to its 24 hours of battery life, you can play music straight until the sun goes down.

Keep cool all weekend long with the JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan.

This hands-free device is ultralight, so it doesn't put any strain on your neck, and contains 78 air outlets that run at five speeds to ensure your comfort.

Whether you're hanging by the pool, enjoying a parade or watching fireworks, you'll want to have this fan handy.

Don't bring the beach home with you after the holiday weekend. This large Sand Cloud Sand Resistant Beach Towel repels sand, and debris.

Crafted from quick-drying, breathable organic Turkish cotton, it just takes a quick shake to guarantee it's clean and free of excess sand.

And when you're done, it can be used as a cozy throw, picnic blanket, scarf and more!

Say goodbye to tiny, uncomfortable beach towels. This Utopia Oversized Beach Towels Set includes four towels that are soft and smooth, made out of 100% cotton.

Designed to dry quickly, these towels are perfect for beach days or post taking a dip in the pool. And with a variety of color options, there's sure to be a set you’ll love for years to come.

Have camp chair, will travel. Forget about lugging around a bulky chair all weekend long because the Cascade Mountain Tech Low Profile Camp Chair is both portable and comfortable. Whether you're sitting on the beach, on a camping trip or watching fireworks light up the sky in the backyard, this lightweight, foldable chair will be the perfect companion. With breathable mesh fabric, cushioned armrests and a 250 lbs. weight capacity, you need to add this to your beach bag essentials.

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