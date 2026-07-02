California Homeowners Rip HOA For Demanding They Take Their American Flags Down

Play video content Video: California Homeowners Criticize HOA for Ordering Removal of American Flags TMZ.com

How's this for patriotism ahead of the big 250th birthday ... a HOA in a San Diego area neighborhood is warning homeowners to remove their American flags or get dinged with fees ... but two households are holding firm.

Chris and Amy Cook, and Terri Collins are the California homeowners who are fighting back against their HOA's flag ban ... and they joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday and told us why they won't take the stars and stripes down.

It's truly incredible ... the HOA's position is the American flag represents "a political or affiliative view which degrades the common area" ... and the homeowners tell us it's baffling.

Chris and Amy say the flag outside their home honors veterans and American rights. Terri's flown an American flag outside her home for 35 years ... and she says it's never been a problem ... until now.

To make matters worse, the HOA doesn't seem to be retracting its statement. In fact, they are doubling down, despite pushback from the community.

Naturally, this wild dispute is going down the American way ... in the legal system ... and these folks tell us why they think it should be an easy trial to win.