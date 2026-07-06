The Best Backyard Gear to Buy This Season

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You want to make the most of your summer days and nights while you can ... which means spending as much time as possible enjoying the weather.

Now's the time to give your yard a little love, so you can savor the summer months ... from soaking up the sun to taking advantage of the warm nights.

Whether you've got a backyard bash in the books, or just want to upgrade your outdoor area ... we've got you covered! Take a look at our list to find all the best backyard essentials.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

A little light can really elevate your yard for those sundown summer soirees. The BITPOTT Bright Solar Pathway Lights have a bit of a vintage lamp post vibe, which means they aren't just functional ... they also double as decor!

And setup is super easy! No messy strings to untangle ... just stick them right in the ground and you're done!

A fire pit is an absolute must-have, especially once the sun starts to set. And the BALI OUTDOORS Propane Gas Fire Pit will make the perfect addition to your patio.

Whether you're planning on gathering around the fire with your favorite people, or intend to enjoy a solo meditation moment, this is definitely what your backyard is missing!

Summer doesn't just welcome in the warm weather ... it also brings the bugs. Get those pesky mosquitos off your (literal) back with the GOOTOP Bug Zapper.

Going the bug zapper route means no nasty sprays or insecticides, which is safer for you and your pets ... just for not those bothersome bugs.

If you've got the space, some backyard sports will really take your yard to the next level ... and the EastPoint Badminton Set is sure to provide hours of fun in the summer sun!

It's also lightweight and portable so you can move it out of the middle of your yard when you're not using it.

Everyone knows the warm weather is best enjoyed when you're lazily lounging outside, and the chair you choose is make-or-break.

With the Best Choice Products Set of 2 Lounge Chairs you're getting not one but 2 recliners for ultimate relaxation!

They come complete with cup holders so you can sip while you sit. Plus, the pillows perfectly cradle your head ... which means it's all set up for a nice nap!

Your hummingbird feeder doesn't have to be a plastic, ugly eyesore sticking out like a sore thumb in your beautiful backyard.

The WOSIBO Hummingbird Feeder is made with gorgeous glass that's hand-blown with a fun, floral design. That way, the birds will feel right at home as they flit on over!

While summer nights are warmer than most, it can still get pretty cool once the sun sets. That's where the Snuggle Sac Throw Blanket comes in!

Drape this throw over your patio furniture and you'll instantly make your outdoor area feel a little warmer ... literally!

It'll be great for when it starts to get a bit chilly out, but you aren't quiet ready to head inside ... or if you want to get even cozier by your new fire pit. (Callback! 👀)

If pathway lights aren't your thing, setting up some string lights can totally transform your yard.

The Brightown Outdoor String Lights are simple but still stylish, boasting an almost antique design ... thanks to the big bulb and hanging metal sockets.

It comes in a wide variety of lengths, so you'll be able to find the right fit for the size of your yard.

And while you're updating your backyard, you might want to refresh your grill accessories, too! The Kaluns Grill Tool Set has everything you could possibly want ... and maybe even a few things you didn't know you needed!

You're looking at tongs, a 4-function spatula, a fork, a knife, skewers, corn holders, a basting brush and more!

And it's all made with high-quality stainless steel that's rust resistant and crackproof. Plus, these tools are safe to go in your dishwasher when you're done!

The Mansion Home Outdoor Chaise Lounge just might be the outdoor chair of your dreams. The curved design is perfect for a day of lounging, especially if you're looking to be horizontal for a while.

You can rest your head on the padded pillow and the quick-dry material makes this the ideal chair to put poolside. The opportunities are endless!

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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