Perfect Gifts For World Emoji Day

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Why say it with words when you can say it with emojis? 🔜📆 😀🎉🥳

Okay, well in case you don't speak emoji, what we're trying to say is that July 17th marks National Emoji Day ... which is less than a week away.

Whether you spend your days sending memes and emoji messages or you just throw around the casual 😂 every once in a while, we've got you covered for one of the most important holidays of the year. That way you can drop a flirty 😈 keychain (with a key to your apartment) for your "friend with benefits" or gift your co-worker some stress balls.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

You can't go wrong with a little family fun. Bring everyone together IRL for game night with a copy of WHAT DO YOU MEME? Family Edition. This hilarious (and completely viral) card game is guaranteed to bring the laughs with a little help from the internet's best memes. With 300 caption cards and 108 photo cards, there's endless possibilities to impress the judges with your very own memes.

And with this updated version, even the youngest members of the fam can play.

This game will have you ROTFL … that's rolling on the floor laughing for anyone who didn't have AOL Instant Messenger.

The New Phone, Who Dis? Card Game challenges players to create the funniest text message thread possible.

And while it's made for players 17+ due to its raunchy content, it's definitely the perfect way to mark the holiday.

If you use emojis more than words when you're sending a text, then The Emoji Game was made for you.

It'll have you laughing, crying and high-fiving. In this quick-play game, you have to do exactly what the card says in an attempt to collect an emoji card set … and warning: things get a little silly along the way!

Release all of those pent-up emotions with the help of these Emoji Stress Balls! This 24 piece set comes with squishable stress balls featuring a variety of different emojis, covering so many different emotions.

Whether you keep them all for yourself or hand them out to friends, these toys are guaranteed to relieve stress … or at least bring some extra laughter.

Bring World Emoji Day straight to the beach or pool! Since we're smack dab in the middle of summer, there's literally no better way to spend the big day.

And with this Emoji Beach Balls Pack, you can let everyone know you’re feeling very 😀 … or 😜.

Toss these around for a little extra fun, snap pics or even use them as decor … there's no rules here.

Who needs Labubus when you've got these Emoji Plush Keychains?

If you're working on your bag charm stack, one (or five) of these emojis are sure to be a great addition.

And with a pack of 100, you can share them with friends, trade with others or just spread good vibes wherever you go. It's all in the spirit of World Emoji Day!

No one on the golf course has seen balls like this before! This Oji Moji Premium Emoticon Golf Balls set is sure to make a statement at your next tee time. These one-of-a-kind hilarious golf balls may be silly but they're still top quality. Crafted with premium materials, they're durable and reliable … designed for both novelty and real play!

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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