Guess The White Hot Actress In A Sexy White Dress

Better get the boys to help you guess who this white-hot actress is ... if you don't already recognize her bodacious bosom.

Trust us ... when you figure out who the beautiful babe in the white dress is ... you'll be seeing starlight - literally, in a way.

If you haven't guessed it already ... we'll spell it out for you a little more. This actress is best known for her role in "The Boys," but has also starred in other shows like "True Detective" and Marvel's "Jessica Jones."