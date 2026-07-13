6-Year-Old Boy Dies In Freak Accident On Washington Beach

Six-year-old Killian Gonzales is dead after a freak accident on a beach in Washington.

Killian was exploring a driftwood fort with his sister and babysitter last week at Little Squalicum Beach in Bellingham when a large log collapsed and hit him in the back of the head ... trapping him under a pile of driftwood.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and performed lifesaving efforts ... and Killian was ultimately airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after his parents showed up to the beach.

Killian remained in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for several days before his family confirmed he died from his injuries.

Now, folks are rallying around the family with a GoFundMe campaign that's raising funds to help with medical bills. People have donated $46,000 and counting.

Killian was only 6.