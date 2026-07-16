Julia Garner, Husband Mark Foster Split After 6 Years of Marriage

Julia Garner and her husband of 6 years, Mark Foster, have reportedly separated.

People reported the news Thursday morning, though no details of what led to their alleged split were shared.

TMZ has gone out to their reps ... so far, no word back.

Julia and Josh tied the knot in a 2019 New York City courthouse ceremony after getting engaged during a trip to Montana earlier that year. The "Ozark" star previously told Vogue Mark wrote her a poem to ask for her hand in marriage.

The pair met all the way back in 2013 at the Sundance Film Festival, but didn't connect until years later over social media when Josh, the frontman of Foster the People, began "liking" her posts.