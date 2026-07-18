Boston Police Reportedly Investigating Death at Home Owned By Rep. Ayanna Pressley's Husband
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Boston Cops Reportedly Looking Into Death at Husband's Home
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The Boston Police Department is looking into a death at a home owned by Representative Ayanna Pressley's husband -- the four-term congresswoman from Massachusetts, TMZ can confirm.
BPD spokesperson Officer James Moccia tells TMZ officers were dispatched to a home at 25 Malta Street in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood around 1:50 PM local time Saturday.
Initially an "investigate person" call, the situation was later reclassified as a death investigation.
The Boston Herald reports the home is technically owned by Conan Harris, to whom Pressley has been married since 2014.
Interestingly, the 2-story, 7 bedroom home is for sale at $1.15 million.
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