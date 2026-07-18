Boston Police Reportedly Investigating Death at Home Owned By Rep. Ayanna Pressley's Husband

Boston Cops Reportedly Looking Into Death at Husband's Home

The Boston Police Department is looking into a death at a home owned by Representative Ayanna Pressley's husband -- the four-term congresswoman from Massachusetts, TMZ can confirm.

BPD spokesperson Officer James Moccia tells TMZ officers were dispatched to a home at 25 Malta Street in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood around 1:50 PM local time Saturday.

Initially an "investigate person" call, the situation was later reclassified as a death investigation.

The Boston Herald reports the home is technically owned by Conan Harris, to whom Pressley has been married since 2014.

Interestingly, the 2-story, 7 bedroom home is for sale at $1.15 million.