Jason Bateman Says He Was Once Arrested In Monaco For Being Drunk and Disorderly

Play video content Video: Jason Bateman Recalls Getting Arrested While Drunk in Monaco SmartLess

Jason Bateman has played plenty of questionable characters ... but one of his wildest roles was apparently himself -- drunk, disorderly, dressed in leopard print and under arrest in Monaco.

The actor dropped the hilarious confession on a new episode of his podcast "SmartLess," telling co-hosts Will Arnett and Sean Hayes about the time a glamorous night at a casino in Europe went completely off the rails.

Take a listen ... Jason says he was busted for being "drunk and disorderly" while decked out in a "nice little leopard outfit" and fresh from the tables.

He paints quite the picture, too ... "all banged up" on cheap Champagne, carrying a pocketful of casino chips and, in his words, getting absolutely "rocked."

The story immediately hit the jackpot with one of his co-hosts, who joked Bateman's colorful description should become the title of his biography.