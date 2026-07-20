Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jason Bateman Says He Was Once Arrested In Monaco For Being Drunk and Disorderly

Jason Bateman My Drunken Monaco Arrest Is Quite a Leopard Tale

By TMZ Staff
Published
jason-bateman-audio-2_720
MEMORIES FROM MONACO
Video: Jason Bateman Recalls Getting Arrested While Drunk in Monaco
SmartLess

Jason Bateman has played plenty of questionable characters ... but one of his wildest roles was apparently himself -- drunk, disorderly, dressed in leopard print and under arrest in Monaco.

The actor dropped the hilarious confession on a new episode of his podcast "SmartLess," telling co-hosts Will Arnett and Sean Hayes about the time a glamorous night at a casino in Europe went completely off the rails.

sub Jason Bateman getty
Getty

Take a listen ... Jason says he was busted for being "drunk and disorderly" while decked out in a "nice little leopard outfit" and fresh from the tables.

He paints quite the picture, too ... "all banged up" on cheap Champagne, carrying a pocketful of casino chips and, in his words, getting absolutely "rocked."

Jason Bateman Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Jason Bateman Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

The story immediately hit the jackpot with one of his co-hosts, who joked Bateman's colorful description should become the title of his biography.

Jason may have crapped out that night ... but decades later, the story's still paying dividends.

Related articles