Jessie J Reveals She and Chanan Colman Split 'Some Time Ago'

Jessie J and Chanan Colman are broken up ... and apparently have been for some time ... according to the singer.

The Grammy nominee announced on social media Monday that she and the basketball player split "some time ago " ... with Jessie calling it a "sad and difficult situation."

It's unclear how long they've been broken up, but Jessie says their priority has been their 3-year-old son, Sky. She says they're working on being the best co-parents they can be.

In announcing the split, Jessie shared a sweet snap of the two of them with their son, wearing personalized jackets that say "Mommy," "Daddy," and "Sky."

The "Price Tag" singer wrote in the caption ... "Unfortunately being in the public eye this is the easiest way to let people know the truth, before rumours circulate or a false narrative is written."

Jessie also explained that they still love and support each other as friends, adding ... "So if you see us out and about together as a family, or posting each other on socials every now and again. That's exactly what we are doing."

She says they plan to raise and love Sky together "with a positive friendship."