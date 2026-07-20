Rei Ami Gets Emotional Over 'KPop Demon Hunters' Success, It Changed My Life!

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Rei Ami is still reeling from "KPop Demon Hunters" taking over the world in 2025 ... but fans won't have to wait for a sequel to get more of Zoey -- in human form, that is.

TMZ caught up with 1/3 of the singing voices of HUNTR/X outside "TODAY" on Friday ... and got her thoughts on the hit animated movie being as popular as ever a year after it was released.

Rei was close to tears as she reflected on the flick's success ... and told us she's "so proud, so eternally grateful for the fans and the community we built" in the process.

She explained how the movie flipped her world upside down ... and she's not kidding -- she previously admitted she was close to quitting the music industry altogether months before she landed the Zoey gig.

Now she's got double platinum plaques on her wall.

So, what's next?? She told us a new Rei Ami single and album are coming soon ... and "definitely" some touring, as HUNTR/X would say, "FOR THE FANS!!!"

On top of that, Rei is teaming up with fellow KPDH star Ken Jeong to host "KPop Shark Heroes" ... bringing Zoey and Bobby together for Shark Week on the Discovery Channel.