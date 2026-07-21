Mackenzie Shirilla's Latest Appeal Slammed as Rehash of Old Arguments

Prosecutors Say New Appeal Is Same Old Story

Mackenzie Shirilla is trying to breathe new life into her latest appeal ... but Ohio prosecutors say she's merely recycling arguments the court already rejected.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office urges the Supreme Court of Ohio to deny Shirilla's motion for reconsideration ... arguing she has not raised a single new issue warranting another look at her case.

Prosecutors acknowledge reconsideration can be used to correct a decision later deemed erroneous ... but say it is not available when someone simply reargues their case.

"What new material issue does Mackenzie Shirilla bring to this Court’s attention? None. In fact, Shirilla more than once directs the Court to arguments already briefed in her 'previously filed memorandum in support of jurisdiction,'" prosecutors say in the docs.

Prosecutors repeatedly point the justices back to arguments made before the court declined to hear her appeal last month.

Shirilla is also asking the court to consider at least one of her four arguments if it won't hear them all ... but prosecutors say the justices already had that option when they rejected her case.

The state ended its response with a pointed geography lesson, writing ... "Creating a new, Shirilla-specific exception is a matter for Broad Street, not Front Street" -- an apparent reference to the Ohio Statehouse on Broad Street and the Supreme Court on Front Street.

As you know ... Shirilla was convicted in 2023 of intentionally driving nearly 100 MPH into a brick wall, killing her passengers -- boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and their friend, Davion Flanagan.