Streamer Izi Prime Throws Girl in Pool, Knocks Himself Out on Stream

Play video content Video: Streamer Izi Prime Throws Girl in Pool

Izi Prime wasn't playing around on stream ... throwing a girl into the pool after she sprayed him with a squirt gun.

Peep the clip ... you can hear Izi say he'd toss in anyone who shoots him with water before one girl starts emptying her pockets and taking off her shoes.

From the sound of it, it seems like the chat was egging them on ... taunting them about spraying the streamer. When the girl follows through, he makes good on his word ... running at her and throwing her in the water.

Play video content Video: Woman Thrown Into Pool By Streamer Izi Prime Explains Herself Kick/Cuffem

The girl later apologized, saying she didn't intend to make the social media star look like a bad guy ... she says she was ready and willing to get tossed in.

And at one point in the stream, Izi admits he'd ripped some shots while his buddies try to calm him down, before climbing on a chair exclaiming, "I'm trying to viral."