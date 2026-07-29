Streamer Izi Prime Throws Girl in Pool, Knocks Himself Out on Stream
Streamer Izi Prime Throws Girl in Pool ... She Apologizes!!!
Izi Prime wasn't playing around on stream ... throwing a girl into the pool after she sprayed him with a squirt gun.
Peep the clip ... you can hear Izi say he'd toss in anyone who shoots him with water before one girl starts emptying her pockets and taking off her shoes.
From the sound of it, it seems like the chat was egging them on ... taunting them about spraying the streamer. When the girl follows through, he makes good on his word ... running at her and throwing her in the water.
The girl later apologized, saying she didn't intend to make the social media star look like a bad guy ... she says she was ready and willing to get tossed in.
And at one point in the stream, Izi admits he'd ripped some shots while his buddies try to calm him down, before climbing on a chair exclaiming, "I'm trying to viral."
That's when he goes to jump on a coffee table ... seemingly knocking himself out in the process. It's the kind of thing you have to see to believe, so check the clip!