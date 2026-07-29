Oprah to Close South African School After Nearly 2 Decades

Oprah Winfrey's girls' school in South Africa she opened nearly two decades ago will be closing in 2027 ... and transitioning its operations to local officials, she announced.

Moving forward, the media mogul will instead focus on a scholarship program for girls at the boarding school -- currently called the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy of Girls -- she said in a statement Wednesday. The plan is to expand reach to more young girls across South Africa.

The school will end its current operations at the end of 2027, according ot the announcement ... and South Africa’s Gauteng Department of Education will take over.

Oprah's reps tell TMZ that girls who are unable to finish their schooling at the Academy "will go to other top-tier schools with their tuition paid for in total by Ms. Winfrey through their graduation."

Oprah opened the school in 2007 and more than 1,000 girls have graduated since.