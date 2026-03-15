Oprah Winfrey Claps Back at Trolls Over Viral Paris Fashion Week Walk

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Oprah Winfrey is clearing up the Internet's favorite Paris Fashion Week moment -- that slow walk everyone joked made her look "90 years old." Turns out, she says it was a pretty simple reason.

The media mogul addressed the viral clip from the Chloé show earlier this month, where she and best friend Gayle King appeared to cautiously shuffle into the venue ... sparking plenty of commentary online.

During a recent appearance, Oprah said she saw the jokes and understood why people were confused. She said people were dragging her, recalling how social media users mocked the pair’s careful steps.

But Oprah says the reality was far less dramatic ... she couldn’t actually see where she was going.

She says her assistant handed her a pair of Chloé sunglasses right before she stepped out of the car to enter the show. The problem? The shades weren’t prescription -- Oprah normally relies on glasses or contacts.

Without them, she said she was basically navigating blind.

Oprah explained she kept telling security she needed help figuring out where to step because she couldn’t see clearly in the non-prescription sunglasses.

Oprah revealed her longtime friend was dealing with two broken toes at the time ... meaning both of them had a reason to take things slow.