Lori Harvey Makes Out with Damson Idris at Paris Fashion Week After Party, Video

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris didn't just add fuel to the rumors they've rekindled their romance ... they doused them in gasoline and lit a match with some hot and heavy lip-locking!

The two stars were spotted hanging out after a Paris Fashion Week event Friday ... chatting up on a balcony above the street.

The two engaged in a flirty conversation for a little while ... before Lori grabs Damson and pulls him in for a passionate embrace.

The two get real into it ... holding each other for a long while -- before eventually splitting apart. Damson leaves the room, but Lori stays behind and hangs out in front of the window for a while longer.

Eventually, photogs caught her leaving the party ... looking composed in her tight black dress as she hopped into a waiting van. Damson joined her shortly after.

If the two hoped their separate exits might throw the paparazzi off the scent ... it's unlikely to work. Passion like that ain't easily forgotten.

Remember ... Lori and Damson dated back in 2023, though they split up after less than a year together. Recent appearances -- including a fun-filled weekend at Miami Art Week last year -- had some fans raising their eyebrows.