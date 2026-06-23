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Oprah Says Whitney Houston Fell on Her Show While High, Begged Audience Not to Tell

Oprah on Whitney Houston Fell Off My Stage While High ... I Helped Keep It Secret To Not Ruin Her Life

By TMZ Staff
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oprah and whitney houston getty 1
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Oprah Winfrey swears she stopped Whitney Houston's life from being ruined when she prevented photos of Whitney falling off her stage while high on drugs from leaking to the media ... but, the opposite may be true.

Oprah revealed the cover up while at France's Lumière Theatre to receive Cannes' LionHeart Award ... saying the last time Whitney was on her show, she had just relapsed ... and she was so high, she fell off the stage.

Oprah says she begged her audience not to tell anyone "because it would ruin her life."

The audience that day had cameras, so there are pictures of the fall ... and yet, not one has seen the light of day ... a feat Oprah noted would never happen in this day and age.

Remembering Whitney Houston
Launch Gallery
Remembering Whitney Houston Launch Gallery
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Whitney died in February 2012 at 48 after an accidental drowning.

While Oprah feels she did a good deed here and helped Whitney ... it's fair to wonder if Whitney would have been better served if the photos and story came out. She would have hit rock bottom and might have turned her life around.

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