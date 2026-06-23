Oprah Says Whitney Houston Fell on Her Show While High, Begged Audience Not to Tell

Oprah Winfrey swears she stopped Whitney Houston's life from being ruined when she prevented photos of Whitney falling off her stage while high on drugs from leaking to the media ... but, the opposite may be true.

Oprah Winfrey reveals Whitney Houston once fell off the stage while performing on her show, but she asked the audience not to tell the media about it.



"I begged them not to put those pictures out, because it would ruin her life. And they did not." pic.twitter.com/ATri84hsLn @Variety

Oprah revealed the cover up while at France's Lumière Theatre to receive Cannes' LionHeart Award ... saying the last time Whitney was on her show, she had just relapsed ... and she was so high, she fell off the stage.

Oprah says she begged her audience not to tell anyone "because it would ruin her life."

The audience that day had cameras, so there are pictures of the fall ... and yet, not one has seen the light of day ... a feat Oprah noted would never happen in this day and age.

Whitney died in February 2012 at 48 after an accidental drowning.