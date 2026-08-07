News Anchor Nearly Swears On Live TV After Seeing Car Crash in Real Time
Cincinnati News Anchor Oh, Shh ... That Was A Car Crash!!!
Anything can happen on live TV ... but news anchors don't always catch themselves as well as this dude, who put the clamps on his mouth right before issuing a swear at the sight of a car crash.
KJ Jacobs was giving a routine weather report for WCPO 9 News in the Cincinnati area Thursday night ... pointing to a car stopped in between the on-ramp and the highway with its hazard lights blinking.
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In the middle of his sentence, KJ watched a car change lanes, dart across the road and run smack into the back of the stopped vehicle.
KJ began to say "Oh, sh..." before slapping a hand over his mouth and trailing off.
KJ later shared the clips to his social media ... writing, "A natural reaction on LIVE TV, but I’m so glad I hit the brakes just in time! 🖐🏽👀."
No word on how the motorists involved in the crash are doing ... but at least KJ avoided a disaster of his own!