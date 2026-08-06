Minnie Driver Says She Was T-Boned in 'Really Bad' Car Accident, in Neck Brace

Minnie Driver says she's "grateful to be alive" after getting in a "really bad" car accident in France a few days ago ... and it looks like the crash put her in a neck brace.

The actress says she and her friend, Ben Homewood, were driving through the French countryside when another car blew through an intersection without stopping, T-boning their car.

Minnie says the crash was so bad that they barely got out, explaining ... "Well, we didn't walk out of it. We crawled out of it."

She continued ... "I'm really in shock and sort of cry all the time, but I'm going to heal."

You can see from the photo she shared ... their car was totaled ... but the actress says the vehicle is what saved them.

Minnie explained she and Ben were in an electric Kia and the 360-degree airbags saved their lives.

She says it's "astonishing" they weren't crushed by the car ... and credits the vehicle's design.

As she sings Kia's praises, she swears her video is "categorically not a car ad," and laughs at the thought.