MLB's Harrison Bader Allegedly Crashed Scooter Into Fire Truck

San Francisco Giants player Harrison Bader allegedly rammed his scooter into the back of a fire truck early Sunday morning ... an accident that further injured his foot and solidified the end of his season.

Bader -- who has been banged up most of 2026 -- was scheduled to see a foot specialist this week to address his ongoing plantar fasciitis issues ... but the team announced on Tuesday his status worsened after crashing his scooter days prior, and he would need an MRI to understand the severity of the new ailment.

While the team didn't provide details on the incident ... the SFist reported the scooter crash happened in the Cow Hollow area around 1:50 AM near the Balboa Cafe. A witness told the outlet Bader collided into back of a San Francisco Fire Department truck ... and the scooter wheel then rolled over his foot, causing a "major injury."

The fire dept. stated a patient was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries ... and police acknowledged officers responded to a call for an individual needing assistance.

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Witnesses told reporter Matt Lively they saw Bader drinking at bars in S.F. hours before the accident.

Bader -- who inked a two-year, $20 million deal with the Giants before the season -- is no stranger to two-wheeled mishaps ... he was suspended 19 games at the University of Florida in 2014 after he allegedly crashed a scooter into a parked car.