'Highlander' Star Christopher Lambert Collapses at Pittsburgh Comic Con, on the Mend

"Highlander" star Christopher Lambert suffered a medical emergency at a convention Saturday and was whisked away by an ambulance, TMZ has learned.

Christopher was signing autographs at the Steel City Con in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania when he suddenly collapsed, a witness tells us. He was then transported from the convention hall via ambulance.

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No worries here -- a rep for the star tells TMZ he is "perfectly ok" and resting in his hotel room. They say he had not gotten sleep the night before and hadn't eaten much during the day, which dropped his blood sugar.

It's unclear if he will show face at the convention Sunday ... it all depends on how he's feeling. However, we're told he is certain he will feel well enough to attend the FAN EXPO Chicago next week.

In addition to being known for his role as the immortal Connor MacLeod in 1986's "Highlander" and its sequels, Christopher is known for playing Tarzan in "Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes" and the 1995 Mortal Kombat film adaptation.