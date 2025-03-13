'Highlander' Star Christopher Lambert Recovering After Hotel Stairs Fall

Christopher Lambert -- famous for his role in the 'Highlander' films -- is on the mend after tripping on stairs at a hotel a few months ago ... TMZ has learned.

Lambert's rep, Lucas Confortini, tells TMZ ... Christopher tripped on stairs while entering a hotel a few months ago, resulting in a back injury. Fortunately he didn't break his back, because he's now recovering.

Since his fall, Lambert's been in physical therapy to get back in shape. He's getting ready for a new project, "Tulipomania," which starts filming next week ... and will also be promoting a new docuseries he's involved in called "Eyes Everywhere."

Lambert was scheduled to attend SciFiWorld, a Comic-Con-type event in Sweden, this weekend. But, organizers announced on Facebook Wednesday that due to a serious accident Lambert suffered on Monday, he would no longer be able to participate.

Christopher's rep tells us there must have been some confusion. As the rep explains, "As an actor, filming and promoting his films are an absolute priority and has always been, and while he has the highest respect for people organizing events and fans who attend; unfortunately this time he will not be able to attend the comic con."

In addition to "Highlander," Lambert is known for appearing in films like "Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes," and "Mortal Kombat."