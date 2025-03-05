Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Fashion Designer a Bloody Mess at Chateau Marmont After Nasty Fall

A HELPING HAND
Red is not fashion designer Lautaro Tambutto's color -- not when it's blood on his face, anyway ... as it was after his night out on the town ended with a nasty fall on the Sunset Strip.

In video, obtained by TMZ, model Santiago Moreno is seen comforting Lautaro Monday night right after he'd tumbled down a set of stairs at the famed Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Lautaro tells TMZ ... his boot got caught on the stair, sending him flying straight down a flight of stairs.

Later in the video, Santiago is seen escorting Lautaro out of the hotel and walking to a waiting black car. Both appear to be pretty tipsy. Lautaro tell us he was driven to a local hospital where he learned he suffered a broken nose in the fall.

Chateau Marmont Hotel
He tell us he's fine now and is on the road to recovery.

Santiago Moreno assists injured friend, Fashion Designer Lautaro Tambutto, outside Chateau Marmont

The two friends appeared to have a fun night before things turned bloody ... Santiago posted earlier in the night on his Instagram Story showing a picture of two espresso martini drinks.

Lautaro isn't the first person to take a nasty fall at the popular hotel ... Clint Eastwood’s daughter, Francesca Eastwood was living her best life at the hotel in December 2024 when she took a chaotic tumble to the ground.

