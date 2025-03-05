Fashion Designer a Bloody Mess at Chateau Marmont After Nasty Fall

Play video content BACKGRID

Red is not fashion designer Lautaro Tambutto's color -- not when it's blood on his face, anyway ... as it was after his night out on the town ended with a nasty fall on the Sunset Strip.

In video, obtained by TMZ, model Santiago Moreno is seen comforting Lautaro Monday night right after he'd tumbled down a set of stairs at the famed Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Lautaro tells TMZ ... his boot got caught on the stair, sending him flying straight down a flight of stairs.

Later in the video, Santiago is seen escorting Lautaro out of the hotel and walking to a waiting black car. Both appear to be pretty tipsy. Lautaro tell us he was driven to a local hospital where he learned he suffered a broken nose in the fall.

He tell us he's fine now and is on the road to recovery.

The two friends appeared to have a fun night before things turned bloody ... Santiago posted earlier in the night on his Instagram Story showing a picture of two espresso martini drinks.