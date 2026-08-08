Jen Selter Hot Shots To Slay Her 33rd Birthday

Jen Selter's serving up so much cake in these sexy bikini shots you'd think it's your birthday!

This sexy fitness model is turning 33 ... and she looks free as can be in barely-there bikinis ... and she's never been shy in front of cameras.

Jen's not serving up smoking hot looks for nothing, right? Can you think of anything better than a hot babe like her making your Summer days that much hotter? Didn't think so!