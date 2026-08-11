Demi Lovato Reunites With Ex Joe Jonas for 'Camp Rock 3' Premiere

Demi Lovato hit the premiere of Disney's "Camp Rock 3" with The Jonas Brothers ... and posed for photos with her ex, Joe Jonas.

Demi and Joe, who reportedly briefly dated in 2010, were joined by costars Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, and Sherry Cola.

As you may know, Demi is an executive producer on the film and has a cameo, playing the role of Mitchie Torres once again.

As for the Jones Brothers, the trio -- Joe, Nick and Kevin -- are, not so surprisingly, musicians in a popular band called "Connect 3."

The "Camp Rock" franchise kicked off in 2008 ... and now it's in its third installment.