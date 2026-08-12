Alex Rodriguez's Bulge Sparks Stir on Social Media
Alex Rodriguez That's Not A Baseball Bat In My Pants
Alex Rodriguez tried to get the word out about a new meal prep company ... but we're not sure anyone heard about their protein-packed options -- because they were distracted by his meat.
The former MLB star jumped on social media to push premade meals from a company called Tempo ... and while his lips were moving in his video, the noticeable bulge in the front of his pants was really doing all the talking.
His A-Rod was barely being contained by his tight jeans -- and the comments quickly filled up with chatter about his little slugger.
Eggplant emojis, mentions of tips -- both health and otherwise -- and even several gifs featuring Jennifer Lopez -- one of Alex's exes -- were posted in the replies.
For his part, Alex seemingly hasn't responded to the comments ... instead focusing on the 10th anniversary of his final Major League Baseball game.
It looks like Alex could still get out there and rake ... clearly, he's still got good wood.