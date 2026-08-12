Alex Rodriguez's Bulge Sparks Stir on Social Media

Play video content Video: Alex Rodriguez’s Bulge Gets the Internet Talking

Alex Rodriguez tried to get the word out about a new meal prep company ... but we're not sure anyone heard about their protein-packed options -- because they were distracted by his meat.

The former MLB star jumped on social media to push premade meals from a company called Tempo ... and while his lips were moving in his video, the noticeable bulge in the front of his pants was really doing all the talking.

His A-Rod was barely being contained by his tight jeans -- and the comments quickly filled up with chatter about his little slugger.

Eggplant emojis, mentions of tips -- both health and otherwise -- and even several gifs featuring Jennifer Lopez -- one of Alex's exes -- were posted in the replies.

For his part, Alex seemingly hasn't responded to the comments ... instead focusing on the 10th anniversary of his final Major League Baseball game.