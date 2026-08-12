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Alex Rodriguez's Bulge Sparks Stir on Social Media

Alex Rodriguez That's Not A Baseball Bat In My Pants

By TMZ Staff
Published
alex-rodriguez-kal-08-12-2026
LIVIN' UP TO HIS NAME...
Video: Alex Rodriguez’s Bulge Gets the Internet Talking

Alex Rodriguez tried to get the word out about a new meal prep company ... but we're not sure anyone heard about their protein-packed options -- because they were distracted by his meat.

The former MLB star jumped on social media to push premade meals from a company called Tempo ... and while his lips were moving in his video, the noticeable bulge in the front of his pants was really doing all the talking.

arod penis comments

His A-Rod was barely being contained by his tight jeans -- and the comments quickly filled up with chatter about his little slugger.

Eggplant emojis, mentions of tips -- both health and otherwise -- and even several gifs featuring Jennifer Lopez -- one of Alex's exes -- were posted in the replies.

Alex Rodriguez Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Alex Rodriguez Hot Shots Launch Gallery

For his part, Alex seemingly hasn't responded to the comments ... instead focusing on the 10th anniversary of his final Major League Baseball game.

It looks like Alex could still get out there and rake ... clearly, he's still got good wood.

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