Alex Rodriguez Told Patrick Mahomes To Pursue Baseball Instead Of Football

Patrick Mahomes dominated the NFL for eight seasons since being drafted in 2017 ... though if he listened to the advice he got from Alex Rodriguez as a 10-year-old boy, we may have seen him running around a baseball diamond instead!

A-Rod revealed the decades-old story during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" Sunday, where JF dug up an old photo of Rodriguez and Mahomes from Alex's playing days with the Texas Rangers, when he was teammates with Patrick Mahomes Sr.

The 50-year-old then told a story about advice he gave Mahomes ... who had been peppering him for days, looking for wisdom from the baseball great.

"I know you like baseball, and I know you like football," he told Mahomes. "But trust me when I say this, baseball is where the money is. Football is just for fun, but you're gonna make your money in baseball like your dad and I!"

Luckily for Kansas City Chiefs fans ... Patrick ignored that advice and opted to pursue a career on the gridiron instead, despite showing some promise on a baseball diamond in his youth.

By all accounts, it's been pretty successful. Especially considering the three Super Bowls he's won, the MVPs, and of course, the litany of awards ... Pro Bowls, All-Pro teams, etc.